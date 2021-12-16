Activated Carbon Market Sales Revenue, Growth Rate, Business Scenario Analysis and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increasing activities that are causing water and air pollution

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide Activated Carbon market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by its wide application in the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. The activated carbon is used as an adsorbent to reduce the pollutants produced during the manufacture of drugs.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key Highlights from The Report

Granular activated carbon (GAC) is a proven option for the removal of certain chemicals, particularly organic chemicals, from water. GAC filters also remove chemicals that give objectionable tastes or odour to water, such as chlorine or hydrogen sulfide.

Coal-based activated carbon is considerably used in portable water purification, which is a major application end-use. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the period 2020-2027.

In the automotive industry, activated carbon is used for the control of emissions, which removes VOCs and enhances the quality of cabin air. It is also used to create electrodes for supercapacitors. Automotive cabin air filters purify air to reduce the odors using activated carbon filter pads.

Leading Companies of the Activated Carbon Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Activated Carbon market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Activated Carbon Market on the type, raw material, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Bead Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon

Other Activated Carbon

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wood/Coal

Coconut Shell

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage Processing

Automotive

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Air Purification

Others

Regional Analysis of the Activated Carbon Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the Activated Carbon Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Activated Carbon industry

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Activated Carbon industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Activated Carbon sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Activated Carbon industry.

