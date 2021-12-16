Sustainable Packaging Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness regarding environmental concerns and strict government regulations against toxic packaging solutions is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 469.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and strict government rules and regulations regarding the use of toxic packaging materials. Increasing research and development regarding sustainable packaging solutions leads to the technological advancement of the products, which is augmenting the industry's demand.

Sustainable Packaging Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Sustainable Packaging industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sustainable Packaging market along with crucial statistical data about the Sustainable Packaging market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Paper and Paper board segment holds a significant share in the market due to its decomposing property. Companies are embracing more eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging materials that can be recycled, renewed, and reused, which is boosting the sales of the industry. Moreover, consumers have become more aware of environmental issues and are shifting their preferences towards more convenient and affordable packaging like paper or paper boards.

The food & beverage segment is the major end-user of the market. An increasing number of restaurants and diners are boosting the sales of the products. Following the Food & Beverage segment, the HealthCare sector is also experiencing significant growth over the forecast period as an increased amount of pharmaceuticals materials are transported with the packaging materials' help.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sustainable Packaging Market on the basis of Materials, packaging type, end-users, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HealthCare

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Sustainable Packaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Sustainable Packaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Sustainable Packaging market.

Radical Highlights of the Sustainable Packaging Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Sustainable Packaging market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Sustainable Packaging market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

