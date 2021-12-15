Referral incentive involves family and friends in nurse recruitment

CANADA, December 15 - A new incentive will provide a cash reward to people who help bring experienced registered nurses into Prince Edward Island’s healthcare system.

The PEI Experienced Registered Nurse (RN) Referral Program encourages Islanders to promote the benefits of living and working in PEI to nurses they may know who are working outside the province. In exchange for this referral promotion, Islanders can be eligible to receive a one-time financial incentive of $1,500 if that referred nurse is hired by Health PEI. It is a way to broaden the recruitment reach and attract new RNs to consider living and working in PEI.

“It is important that we continually look for trained professionals to join our health system. This program encourages people to spread the word that PEI needs nurses and we will work to attract and retain them." - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

“As we increase the health services that PEI offers to the public, the need for qualified health professionals will only increase. We are willing to reward the people who join the Health system – and the people who help others decide to become part of the nursing workforce on PEI.”

The program is open to residents of PEI, including permanent residents, summer residents with a PEI address, students attending post-secondary education, and temporary residents.

“Health PEI has several openings for nurses in many service areas across the health system, and we are competing with all provinces for the same experienced health care professionals. By offering incentives to Islanders to reach out to nurses they know, we are growing our network and providing a personal connection for those nurses who choose to move here. It’s a win-win and we hope it will translate into more nurses providing excellent care to Islanders as part of our Health PEI team,” said Marion Dowling, chief nursing and professional practice officer.

Media contact: Ron Ryder Department of Health and Wellness 902-314-6367 rrryder@gov.pe.ca