Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane

CANADA, December 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and Premier reaffirmed their commitment to building strong, healthy, and resilient communities in the Northwest Territories.

The two leaders discussed how their governments could continue working together to address the territory’s needs in key areas, such as early learning and child care, housing, and infrastructure, and to ensure that all Northerners have access to the same services and opportunities as other Canadians. Recognizing the unique realities in the Northwest Territories, they also discussed the need to keep working collaboratively with other northern partners in order to make progress on these and other priorities important to the residents of the territory.

The Prime Minister and Premier looked forward to ongoing collaboration, which they agreed would continue to be guided by the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework.

