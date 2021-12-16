Smart Coatings Market Size Worth USD 11.58 Billion By 2028 Growing at 18.12% CAGR | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growth in smart coatings market is due to the rising application scope in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and others.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Smart Coatings market provides a thorough assessment of the market. The Global Smart Coatings market is forecasted to reach USD 11.58 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smart coatings are preferred among others owing to the development of new technologies that enhance their functionalities. Such technologies are conductive materials, nanotechnology, self-healing, and self-assembling system, and micro-encapsulation, as they give coatings capabilities beyond protection and aesthetics.

The introduction of advanced technologies in smart coatings such as self-healing and self-cleaning are being utilized by the end-users to provide coating options to their customers. Application of nanotechnology-based coatings is expected to reduce the cost of the coating solution, improve damage or scratch resistance, give aid to anti-fogging, flame retardance, and protect coloring, hence boosting the growth of the smart coating market. The smart coating is gaining popularity as it is being used for both protective and decorative purposes. It is used to indicate damage on, engine or oil gas platform, or in aircraft to reduce weight. It could also be used as a barrier for packaging film and also as transparent and moisture ingress. Due to its various applications, it is also used in sectors like hospitals, aerospace, and the military among others. Owing to the advanced application of smart coatings, consumers are willing to pay a premium price for the coatings.

Automotive manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Audi, and Volvo among many other companies, are establishing new industries in the APAC region owing to low labor costs, raw material prices, and rising urban population. This will boost the smart coatings market in the APAC region. Smart coatings also form a barrier for toxic and non-toxic detrimental microorganisms. This has increased the adoption rate of smart coatings as antimicrobial agents. The U.S. has a large market share of the healthcare market and growth in the medical industry will propel the growth of the smart coatings market.

Key participants include 3M, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel, Jotun, Dow Corning Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, and NEI Corporation among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Changing lifestyles is making consumers demand new types of paintings that make a product durable and also create a striking impression on the consumers.

Single-Layer holds a market share of 53% in the year 2020 with an annual growth rate of 17.9% throughout the forecast period.

The self-Cleaning sub-segment occupies the largest market share in 2020 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 20% in the year 2028 with the highest annual growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Anti-Microbial holds a market share of 16% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to have an annual growth rate of 19.1% throughout the forecast period.

Nanotechnology and nanomaterial are the concepts that are being harnessed in correlation with smart coatings to open up new opportunities for manufacturers to tap into.

By Sensing Type, the Light segment is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 1.34 Billion in the year 2028 with an annual growth rate of 18.12% throughout the forecast period.

Automotive & Transportation holds a market share of 14% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% throughout the forecast period.

Marine is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 1.14 Billion in the year 2028 with an annual growth rate of 16.9% throughout the forecast period.

North America has a market share of 25% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to have an annual growth rate of 18.8% throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Smart Coatings market on the basis of Layers, Function, Sensing Types, End User and Region:

Layers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Single-Layer

Multi-Layer

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Corrosion

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Icing

Self-Cleaning

Self-Healing

Sensing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

pH

Ionic Strength

Temperature

Pressure

Surface Tension

Electric or Magnetic Fields

Light

Acoustics

Mechanical Forces

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Medical

IT Technologies

Agriculture

Household

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

