Medical lifting Slings Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Market Size – USD 568.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical lifting slings market was valued at USD 568.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5%. A medical lift sling is a tool which is used to support the patient in the hospital or treatment centers during their treatment. It has a hydraulic lift, which is patient-friendly as it is very easy to operate. It is made from nylon, mesh, and various other components. It helps in restricting the mobility of the patient, which is very essential in the recovery process of the patients.

Some major driving factors of this industry are a rise in the geriatric population requiring assistance, increasing disabilities resulting from various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, government policies promoting the use of the lifts, and high recovery cost of injuries. Protecting people from falls, accidents, and injuries while ensuring safe handling of the patient is driving the need for medical lifting slings. Governments of several countries across the world are implementing various regulations to promote Safe Patient Handling and Mobility programs, which is also increasing the demand for medical lifting slings exponentially. Lack of skilled training and knowledge to handle patients and persistent difficulty in handling obese patients are hampering the growth of this industry. Also, injuries to personnel handling the patients are a major challenge faced by the hospitals.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Technological advancements in medical lifting slings rendered the patient elevating process efficient due to fewer injuries and mishaps during the process.

• In July 2019, Prism Medical UK acquired the Country Durham Company which is well-established in the manufacturing and supplying of quality sling products. This acquisition aims to expand the product portfolio and service offerings in the market integrating the expert knowledge and skills to its customer base so that it can retain an increased customer satisfaction

• The lifts enable safe lifting and transferring of weak, obese, or disabled patients with minimal physical effort. They are important devices for nurses, for whom lift-strain injuries make up about one-third of all reported work-related injuries each year.

• Rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and high recovery cost from injuries resulting from manual handling of patient handling equipment are driving the growth of this market.

• The overhead lift system is considered to be the best possible aid for moving and lifting a patient in a nursing environment. Mounted in the ceiling, it allows floor space to remain uncluttered leaving the caregivers space to move around more quickly, easily and, most importantly, safely.

• The Disposable slings segment will show the highest growth rate. The growth of the disposable slings segment is propelled by the reduced risk of cross-infection as these slings can only be used by a single patient.

• Nylon-based slings dominated the product type segment. This segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the associated benefits, which include greater durability, reusability, and their availability in multiple shapes and sizes.

• Europe, owing to higher research expenses and initiatives provides advanced devices and private-public partnerships and hence held the maximum share of 32.4%

• North America region shows moderate growth, which is expected to reach 365.58 million in 2026.

• There are two common designs for the support base of a mobile lift: C- or U-shape. The mast connects the base to the boom and supports the lifting mechanism. The boom extends out over the base and supports the swivel bar from which the seat or sling is suspended. Permanently mounted overhead track lifts have a ceiling track, a mounting system that attaches the track to the ceiling, a ceiling console containing the motor that drives the system and the pulleys that roll it on the track; a suspension system (the seat and its attachment to the console); and a remote control or battery-operated control box, which regulates the lift’s movement.

• Multi-purpose usage of the sling created transfer slings the leading product segment with the largest market share of 38%.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical lifting sling market on the basis of Product, material, Usage end use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Universal Slings

• Transfer Slings

• Hammock Slings

• Standing Slings

• Seating Slings

• Toilet Slings

• Bariatric Slings

• Others

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Nylon

• Padded

• Mesh

• Canvas

• Others

Usage (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Reusable Slings

• Disposable Slings

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Home Care Facilities

• Hospitals

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Other End Users

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

