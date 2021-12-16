Regulatory Information Management Market 2021 - Industry Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2026 | Acuta, Virtify

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Regulatory Information Management Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook

Regulatory information management market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2018 - 2026).

Increasing adoption of Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to aid in growth of the Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) market. RIMS has gained steady popularity among pharmaceutical manufacturing plants for its potential to improve plant efficiency by automating and streamlining operations related to submission of information related to drug submission.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Regulatory Information Management Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Regulatory Information Management Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Regulatory Information Management Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Acuta Llc

· Parexel

· Computer Sciences Corp (CSC)

· Aris Global

· Virtify

· Ennov

· Amplexor

· Samarind Ltd.

· Dovel Technologies Inc.

· Informa

Drivers & Trends

The increasing usage of regulatory systems in end-use industries such as clinical research, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology, and the prevalence of these sectors are expected to drive the overall growth of the global regulatory information management market. For instance, according to BIO Deutschland, in 2020 the bio-pharma revenue of Germany reached toa around US$ 7.68 billion. Moreover, the constantly changing regulatory scenarios in these sectors, along with reduced manual errors during software designing for several regulatory systems and easy access are expected to create propulsion in the global regulatory information management market.

Regional Classification

The analysis and forecast of the Regulatory information management market are analyzed not just on a global basis but also on a regional level. Taking a friendlier look at the regions wherein the market is concentrated, the report focuses on Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America. These regions are studied concerning the established trends and several opportunities that could benefit the market in the long run.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Regulatory Information Management market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Takeaways:

· The size of the global regulatory information management market was evaluated at around US$ 797.2 million in 2018 and at a CAGR of 13.7% is projected to increase over the market forecast period, owing to increasing clinical trials in the world. For instance according to World Health organization reports, in 2020 around 300 clinical trials have been introduced to search out treatment for COVID-19.

· North America is expected to hold a major share of the global regulatory information management market, owing to the increasing service launches by the key market players. For instance, in April 2020, Oracle donated and built a COVID-19 Therapeutic Learning System to the United States government, which allows patients and physicals in order to record the potency of promising COVID-19 drug therapies.

· The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global regulatory information management market, owing to the increasing prevalence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology labs in the region. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the biotechnology industry in India includes around 2700 biotech start-ups and is expected to reach around 10,000 by the year 2024.

