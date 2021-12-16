Fixed Satellite Services Market Size Projected To Reach USD 27.53 Billion at CAGR of 4.8%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Fixed Satellite Services Market Size – USD 18.93 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 4.8%, An upsurge in demand for smooth broadcast of TV and radio signals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increased investment on broadband connectivity, enterprise network connectivity, content delivery and military satellite communication.

The global Fixed Satellite Services market is expected to reach USD 27.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With an intense investment to provide high-speed internet connectivity, smooth and efficient network connectivity in enterprises, low latency in over-the-top content delivery and, secure and efficient military communication services by deploying fixed satellite services is expected to propel the growth of the market.

An upsurge in demand for the smooth broadcast of TV and radio signals, low power required in providing fixed satellite services and low cost of accessing the services with high consistency and performance is further expected to propel the market growth.

The characteristic of the optical fiber to provide long haul communication service facilities without the need of a repeater or an amplifier at a very high data rate and with a very low loss in signal is likely to restrict the market growth for fixed satellite services.

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. The growth is likely to be spurred by advancement in the deployment of Ka-band to deliver fixed satellite services to network consumers in the region of North America.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1126

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of the size of organization, the market has been segmented into Small office Home office, Small-Sized Enterprises and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. An extensive need for proper and high-speed internet connectivity for smooth flow of work in large enterprises dominates the market with a market size of USD 9.14 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

• On the basis of region, the market segmentations are North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa and South America. Advancement in the deployment of Ka-band to deliver fixed satellite services to network consumers in the region of North America is likely to make this region occupy the largest market share with USD 7.62 billion in the year 2018 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

• Key participants include Eutelsat CommunicationsA. (France), Singapore Telecommunication Ltd. (Singapore), Embratel Star One (Brazil), Telesat Canada (Canada), Intelsat S.A. (Luxembourg), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand), Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation (Japan), Hispasat (Spain), and Arabsat (Saudi Arabia).

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1126

Fixed Satellite Services Market Segmentation:

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Channel Broadcast

Wholesale

Audiovisual Contribution and Distribution

Broadband and Enterprise Network

Backhaul Services

Managed Services

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Small office Home office

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to provide insights into key factors influencing market growth in the regions. Production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand, consumer behavior and demands, current and emerging trends, regulatory framework, strategic alliances, technological advancements, economic growth, and robust presence of key players in each region. The report also covers an extensive country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the market growth in each key region of the world and help investors, stakeholders, and clients to capitalize on lucrative growth opportunities.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fixed-satellite-services-market

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Single Mode Dark Fiber Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/single-mode-dark-fiber-market

Porcelain Insulators Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/porcelain-insulators-market

Optical Storage Device Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-storage-device-market

Data Science Platform Market Scope - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/data-science-platform-market

Transformer Market Forecast - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transformer-market