New Franchise Offer Launched for USA Customized Pressure Point Mapping Mattress

As scientific studies continue to highlight the importance of sleep for both physical and mental health, a renowned bed accessory manufacturer based in Pueblo West, CO, announces new franchise opportunities for its range of innovative mattresses.

Pueblo West, United States, Dec. 16, 2021 -- Snooze Mattress Company's latest launch offers retailers the chance to be part of its ongoing expansion, providing state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled sleep aid solutions that combine comfort with industry-leading orthopedic support.

The announcement details the company’s updated collection of mattresses, adjustable bed bases, linens, pillows, and bedroom furniture. Snooze Mattress Company is an official supplier of leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic and Sealy while also offering customers its proprietary Snooze range.

According to Statista, there are over 750,000 franchise establishments in the US alone, generating an estimated $670 billion and employing over 7 million people. A franchise reaps the benefits of having a parent company that shoulders most of the financial overheads and start-up costs of a business. They also help to support local economies through employment opportunities.

Snooze Mattress franchisees can stock many of the company’s flagship products and services. These include the state-of-the-art Snooze Dream Mapping machine. This advanced technology maps out a customer’s physiological pressure points to generate a customized mattress recommendation that provides comfort and support where it is needed.

The company provides ongoing operational support to franchise holders including customer service techniques, pricing guidelines, product ordering, and administrative procedures. Marketing is also covered through a partnership with the sister company Wake Up Pueblo.

Those interested can fill out a form through the Snooze Mattress Company website. A meeting is then scheduled to discuss the application and the details of a potential partnership, culminating in a discovery day at Snooze International headquarters.

About Snooze Mattress Company

Founded in 2019, the company is dedicated to innovation in sleep science and advanced mattress technology. Employees are trained by physicians and chiropractors to ensure customers choose the products and accessories that are best suited to their needs.

A spokesperson says, “We know that today’s success depends on last night’s Snooze. We support your success from the moment you wake up to the second your head hits the pillow – and everything in between.”

With its latest launch, Snooze Mattress Company is giving business owners everywhere the opportunity to share in its success.

