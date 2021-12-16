Medina OH Integrative Chiropractic Back Pain Clinic Celebrity Treatment Revealed

As the incidence of orthopedic issues among the US population continues to increase, a Medina, OH-based chiropractic clinic (330-721-6504) reveals that it has recently treated Jenny McCarthy - star of The Masked Singer - as part of its range of holistic spinal realignment services.

The statement details the clinic’s extensive array of therapeutic services for conditions such as spinal stenosis, sciatica, spondylolisthesis, and degenerative disc disease. The dedicated team offers expertise in a range of treatment approaches from chiropractic and neuropathic protocols to medically-directed rehabilitation and spinal decompression services.

Jenny McCarthy is a familiar presence on television and radio in the US. She came to prominence in the late 1990s, fronting ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ – a mix of sketch comedy and musical guests that aired on MTV. Her appearance on the hit show ‘The Masked Singer’ has brought Jenny a new legion of fans but she recently revealed that she has been suffering from long-term lower back and gluteal pain, neither of which were responding to treatments from her regular chiropractor.

The Advanced Spine Joint and Wellness team brings a unique approach to spinal conditions. By integrating physical therapy protocols and active release techniques (ART) with established chiropractic approaches, the clinic ensures that patients such as Jenny are more responsive to treatment.

Clients can benefit from a detailed initial examination and consultation to ascertain the root causes of their discomfort. The spine comprises a complex interlocking of muscles, joints, ligaments, and bones, making it difficult to isolate the underlying issue that is causing pain. Advanced Spine Joint and Wellness offers expert diagnostic solutions, helping to pinpoint physical, nutritional, and lifestyle factors that may be compounding painful symptoms.

The center has been serving the residents of Medina, OH, and the surrounding areas since 2013. Headed by medical supervisor John Kocka M.D., ably assisted by a team of renowned orthopedic specialists, Advanced Spine Joint and Wellness provides lasting relief from conditions such as headaches, digestive issues, herniated discs, knee pain, and whiplash.

A satisfied client says, “Very friendly and helpful staff. I’m feeling very confident that I’m going to come out of this 6-week rehab period feeling much better.”

Now endorsed by Jenny McCarthy, Advanced Spine Joint and Wellness continues to make a pain-free life with a newfound freedom of movement a reality for clients across Medina, OH, and beyond.

Name: Troy Naftzger Organization: Advanced Spine Joint and Wellness Address: 5020 Victor Drive, Medina, OH 44256, United States Phone: +1-330-721-6504