Sugar Substitutes Market Size Worth USD 23.93 Billion by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverages and food products is driving revenue growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research on the Sugar Substitutes Market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Sugar Substitutes industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in developing countries is expected to propel growth of the market. Surge in investments in research and development to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics and probiotics are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for emerging players in the industry.\

The strategic growth research technique adopted by the subject matter experts behind this study full weighs upon the product application, product types and important industry terminologies and definition to help business owners to build a robust business plan as well as a progressive map for their product and services. Moreover, the agile methods to assess various factors including demand and supply status, consumption volume, customer preference, spending capacity and import and export trends work as a boon to those diversifying in a new line of product. To triangulate the different aspects of data on the Sugar Substitutes market critical data are showcased intellectually through resources such as infographics, charts, and tables.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company.

Key Highlights

Natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Shift in consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive growth of the segment. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

High intensity sweeteners are commonly used as sugar substitute as they are sweeter than sugar but contribute to few or no calories when mixed with food. These sugar substitutes are approved by FDA and are safe for consumption under certain conditions of use. Some of the commonly used high intensity sweeteners are sucralose, aspartame, and saccharine.

Stevia segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. Stevia is about 100 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar but has no calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredient. Over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

Regional Bifurcation of the Sugar Substitutes Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Sugar Substitutes market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Sugar Substitutes market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Features of the Sugar Substitutes Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Emergen Research has segmented the global sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, composition, application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others

