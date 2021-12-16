Beverage Cans Market worth USD 57.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.75% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverage Cans Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Beverage Cans Market Information Report by Material (Aluminum and Steel), by Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable Juices and others) and By Region - Global Forecast To 2030”, the market is projected to be worth USD 57.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030)., The market was valued at USD 38.71 billion in 2021.

List of the companies profiled in the global Beverage Cans Market research report are –

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)

BWAY Corporation (US)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Ball Corporation (US)

Crown Holdings Incorporated (US)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

Can-Pack SA, (Poland)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

Among others.





Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the beverage cans market appears fragmented due to the presence of many large and small-scale players. Industry players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launch to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, recently, on Nov.19, 2021, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) announced its plans to build a new beverage can plant in Northern Ireland with a US$200 MN investment. The initiative is a part of AMP's multibillion-dollar investment program, involving the construction of new, recyclable metal packaging capacities in Europe, North America, and Brazil.

The plant will serve the needs of AMP's beverage customers in Ireland, the UK and Europe, supplying high-quality beverage cans. On Dec. 14, 2021, AMP announced a grant to Rivers Recycling in Kilgore, Texas, a single-stream material recovery facility (MRF), to sort aluminum used beverage cans (UBCs) with an eddy current rather than by hand. The installation of the eddy current separator would accelerate the recovery of 4 MNmore UBCs annually.





Rising Sustainable, Circular Economy Drives Boost the Market Size

The global beverage cans market is witnessing rapid revenue growth. The increasing demands for plastic packaging alternatives and governmental pressure to enhance the circular economy are key driving forces. Besides, the rising consumption of various exotic beverages worldwide drives market growth. Convenient packaging solutions and the longer shelf life benefits these beverage cans offer positively impact the market shares.

With a wide variety of metal cans available in the market and consumer preference for canned beverages, the market is estimated to perceive significant traction in the next few years. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global beverage cans market is projected to expand at a 5.75% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030). Shared responsibility is important in sustainable, circular economy initiatives.

The increasing demand for aluminum and steel cans as plastic packaging alternatives and rising government initiatives for the journey towards sustainability provide vast growth opportunities for market players. The rising global economy escalates the market value to further heights. In addition to the strong performance, beverage cans continued to have higher shelf-stable gains during the epidemic.

Industry players have increased their production capacities to meet the rising demand during the COVID crisis. Continually changing consumer demands and preferences further encourage players to widen their market penetration by including BPA-free lining in their cans. Also, beverage cans have had upward pressure on prices since the onset of coronavirus. The increase in canned beverages sales boosts the market growth.

COVID-19 Impacts on the Market

Onset of the COVID-19 waves hit the beverage cans industry hard, through the demand for beverages was significantly robust. Beverage manufacturers, re-packers, and retail stores faced huge revenue losses. The lockdown mandates halted the production of several key raw materials required to manufacture beverage cans.

This, as a result, spiked product prices and lowered the market demand. However, the market is rapidly returning to normalcy, witnessing a steadily increasing demand. Moreover, the rising consumption of cans is estimated to offer robust market opportunities during 2021 and beyond.





Segments

The beverage cans market is segmented into materials, applications, and regions. The material segment is bifurcated into aluminum and steel. Of these, the aluminum segment holds the largest market share due to its advantages, such as lightweight designs, high recyclability, and easy fabrication processing. The steel segment is also expected to hold sizable market shares.

The application segment is bifurcated into carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit & vegetable juices and others. Among these, alcoholic beverages account for the largest application segment, witnessing the increased consumption of alcoholic beverages in developed and developing countries. The fruit & vegetable juices segment is expected to hold sizable market shares.

The carbonated soft drinks segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding personal health among consumers are expected to contribute to the demand for beverage cans significantly. The region segment is bifurcated into the Asia Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.



Regional Analysis

North America leads the global beverage cans market. Factors such as the vast popularity of metal cans for beverages, changing consumption patterns, and high consumption of beverages substantiate the market demand. Moreover, the presence of many production bases and consumers impacts the market growth positively, influencing the production volume in the region.

Growing concerns over the impacts of plastic packaging materials on the environment and pressure to increase the consumption of sustainable packaging materials create substantial market demand. The US is a major growth contributor to the development of the regional market. Besides, large advances in metal recycling processes boost the region's market shares.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Beverage Cans Market Information Report by Material (Aluminum and Steel), by Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable Juices and others) and By Region - Global Forecast To 2030



Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: USD 57.28 billion CAGR 5.75% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors BWAY Corporation (U.S.), Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Can-Pack SA, (Poland) Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers · Advanced technology in packaging



· Increased recycling activities undertaken by the regulatory bodies



· Increase in purchasing power



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

