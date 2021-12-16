Chemical Tanker Market:U.S. is likely to Develop at a High Pace Owing to a Large Number of Shipbuilders and Fleet Owners
Fact.MR provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2027ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chemical tanker market is witnessing continued improvements according to Fact.MR on the backdrop of increasing overall seaborne trade and rising overall fleet of key operators.
The size of the global chemical tanker market is expected to reach nearly USD 5 billion in 2019, whereas, the global chemical tanker shipping industry is expected to reach more than US$ 28.5 Bn in 2019.
This report provides forecast and analysis of the chemical tanker market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study.
Chemical Tanker Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-
The global chemical tanker market is segmented by fleet, tanker capacity, material, chemical and region
Grade (% of Demand)
IMO 1
IMO 2
IMO 3
Tanker Capacity
Less than 10,000 dwt
10,000 - 19,999 dwt
More Than 20,000 dwt
Material
Stainless Steel
Epoxy
Others
Chemical
Organic Chemicals
Inorganic Chemicals
Vegetable Oils & Fats
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Country-specific assessment on demand for the chemical tanker market has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous chemical tanker operators, experts and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.
Chemical Tankers to Provide Lucrative Investment Opportunities
Growing chemical trade is expected to increase the market demand for chemical tankers as a result of the growth in manufacturing operations around the globe. The disparity in regional manufacturing and demand trends has created the need for global trade in chemicals and derivatives. Thus the need for transporting chemical materials through chemical tanker becomes essential.
The growth of the chemical industry and the growing use of water transport to transport chemicals from one location to another across the globe are key drivers for the development of the market for the chemical tanker. Organic chemicals such as acetic acid, propene, alcohols, benzene, benzyl acetate, methanol, and phenol are some of the essential chemicals shipped through chemical tankers all over the globe.
Fall in Crude Oil Production to Hamper Chemical Tanker Market Growth
Slow growth in the manufacturing of crude oil and the formulation and execution of petroleum bunkering laws such as the conduct of proper risk assessments and having appropriate drip and spill containment functionality is a constraint in the global chemical tanker market.
Low global crude oil prices and decreased capital investment for exploration over the last few years have resulted in a slow development of the crude oil market. Moreover, low investments in the exploration and manufacturing of crude oil in the US between 2014 and 2017 has had an impact on the manufacturing of shale oil in the nation.
Oil production has also reduced in China due to the low oil price setting in the nation. The aforementioned factors are expected to halt the growth of the global chemical tanker market during the forecast period
