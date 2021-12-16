Dr Florin John Ciuiruc presented L Ron Hubbard Biography Dr Florin John Ciruiuc speaking at the Church of Scientology Dr Florin John Ciruiuc Center, Assistant Nick Krutz Left and Al Wilson Ok Kids Program Dir

The Church of Scientology hosted anniversary events for Human Rights Day focusing on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The celebration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was celebrated in the Church of Scientology on 10 December, exactly 73 years after its adoption. The Church was joined by Slavic American leaders with keynote speaker Dr. Florin John Ciuriuc, the former Consul to Belarus.

Adopted on Dec 10th 1948 on the heels of World War II, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights delineates a series of 30 Articles that are every human’s rights. These articles are the centerpiece of the United for Human Rights campaign sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

Dr. Florin shared his story of being a defender of those whose rights are violated. Having witnessed human rights violations first hand in his youth, he arrived to the United States in 1987. He has campaigned for Human Rights education ever since.

“Bringing together diverse groups and ideologies under one roof to spread human rights as a common thread that binds all people – that is our focus.” said the Public Affairs Director of the Church in Sacramento.

With such a diverse community to serve that the Church of Scientology has in Sacramento, they regularly host events to educate members of the community on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

