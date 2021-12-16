IoT Insurance Market Trends, Leading Players, Present Size, Production And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

IoT Insurance Market Size – USD 16.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market report uses qualitative and quantitative research techniques to showcase competitive landscape for the forecast period, 2028. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion.

Companies profiled in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market :

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

Key Highlights in Report

Increasing usage of IoT-driven devices in property & casualty insurance to mitigate insurance costs and enhance risk management are some key factors driving revenue growth of the property & casualty insurance segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected car segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing application of telematics and IoT-driven sensors in cars.

In terms of market share, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT driven V2X-connected vehicles, which generate IoT data flow and evaluate premium costs.

Due to robust presence of international market players, including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

Regional Segmentation:

The latest Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country.

The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

