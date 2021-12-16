Gummy Vitamins Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 5.9%; Market to Exceed US$ 2.5 Billion by 2031
The global market for gummy vitamins expanded at a CAGR of 4%, surpassing US$ 3.5 Billion by 2020.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest Fact.MR market research report, the gummy vitamins market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. By the end of 2021, global demand for gummy vitamins will be worth US$ 3.71 Bn. Furthermore, the industry is likely to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth over US$ 2.5 Bn until 2031.
Gummy vitamins, which have long been viewed as a source of health supplements for kids, has been gaining widespread acceptance among the adult demographic as a flavorful alternative to OTC supplements. The Fact.MR study opines that adults account for more than 60% of gummy vitamins consumption. Further, the trend is expected to prevail as the global population continues to suffer from what has been termed as ‘pill fatigue’.
A comprehensive estimate of the Gummy Vitamins market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Gummy Vitamins during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Single Vitamin Gummy
Multivitamin Gummy
Probiotic Vitamin Gummy
Source Type
Animal Based Gummy Vitamin
Plant Based Gummy Vitamin
Customer Orientation
Gummy Vitamins for Children
Gummy Vitamins for Men
Gummy Vitamins for Women
Packaging Type
Gummy Vitamins in Bottles & Jars
Gummy Vitamins in Stand-Up Pouches
Gummy Vitamins in Other Packaging Types
Sales Channel
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Direct Sales
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Modern Trade
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Convenience Stores
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Departmental Stores
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Specialty Stores
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Drug Stores / Pharmacies
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Online Retailers
Gummy Vitamins Sales via Other Sales Channel
What Promises does the North American Market Hold?
The North American region is projected to be the largest revenue contributor to the global market for gummy vitamins through 2031. North America holds the highest share in the market, accounting for more than 25% of the total market share in terms of value.
Multi-vitamins (MVMs) are still popular dietary supplements and, according to estimates, more than one-third of all Americans take these supplements. Rising instances of chronic diseases has fostered the demand for gummy vitamins in the last few years.
How is Rising Demand for Children Bolstering Demand for Gummy Vitamins?
Owing to the children’s hesitancy towards eating nutritious food, parents are looking for alternative solutions. They are increasingly inclining towards easily chewable nutraceutical products available in different formats, shapes, and flavors, such as gummy supplements.
Gummy vitamins manufacturers are coming out with differently shaped products, like bears, fruits, flowers, etc. They are also launching different delectable flavors, in order to deliver a fun, flavorful, and convenient way of meeting children's health needs.
