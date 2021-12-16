Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Top Key Players, Analysis, Sales, Revenue And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Size – USD 7.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud backup & recovery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.69 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing cloud computing adoption by organizations is projected to drive global cloud backup & recovery market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for remote data backup and restoration to enhance business outcomes is expected to augment global cloud backup & recovery market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing is expected to further accelerate growth of the global cloud backup & recovery market going ahead. Rising adoption of cloud computing among SMEs is also expected to propel growth of the market in future.

The Cloud Backup & Recovery Market report Cloud Backup & Recovery Market uses qualitative and quantitative research techniques to showcase competitive landscape for the forecast period, 2028 . The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Companies profiled in the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market :

Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud platform among enterprises is driving revenue growth of the hybrid segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period.

In terms of market revenue, the SME segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud computing in small and medium enterprises to reduce operational costs.

BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to other end-use segments during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud backup & recovery solutions in the banking industry.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technology across various sectors in countries in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue share during the forecast period.

Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Cloud Backup & Recovery Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market?

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hybrid

Public

Private

User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Regional Segmentation:

The latest Cloud Backup & Recovery Market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Market . It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration.

The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

