Remote Weapon Station Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027 | Kollmorgen, Tactical Systems, Moog, Leonardo

Remote weapon station market technology and distribution channels, The report highlights key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global market 2027.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Weapon Station Market Outlook - 2027

Remote weapon station (RWS) is a remotely-controlled device employed in open battle environments that allow soldiers to locate and engage targets with accuracy and safety, by operating from a protected remote location viap recise imaging systems, thereby reducing collateral damage. It consists of firing units, remote control system, optical & imaging systems, acoustic devices, and other enhancements. Remote weapon stations are used in ground vehicles, ships, and aircrafts and can be emplaced in a moving or stationary offensive unit.

The global remote weapon station market is driven by the increase in cross-border conflicts, peace-keeping, and humanitarian operations. This presents a constant threat to the defense and civilian assets globally. Further, rise in use of UAVs by enemies for geolocation compromises army positions, thereby increasing the threat to army assets. To avoid such situations, countries are emplacing weapon stations in conflict-prone areas, where soldiers pose a serious threat to their lives. Moreover, improvised weapon stations are retrofitted in older offensive units such as ground vehicles, helicopters, tanks, naval ships, and fighter jets. All these factors are expected to drive the global remote weapon station market growth. On the contrary, due to the financial constraints, countries with weaker military budget are still opting for soldiers at borders and other sensitive areas. Thus, the high cost of remote weapon station is expected to hamper the market Remote weapon station growth.

Proactive R & D of remote weapon stations is expected toof fer lucrative opportunities for the market to grow. Features like Stabilized Independent Line Of Sight (SILOS), Video Tracker Module (VTM), Smoke Grenade Launchers (SGL), coaxial weapon mounting, dual command integration, ballistic armor packages, and laser target designator will ensure superior target acquisition, enhanced reliability, stability, precision, and other capabilities.

The remote weapon station market is segmented into component, platform, mobility, fit, technology, payload, endusers, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into payload, sensors, human machine interface (HMI), fire control station, and others. By platform, the market is divided into ground, sea, and air. By mobility, the market is segmented into fixed and moving remote weapon station. By fit, the market is bifurcated into line-fit and retrofit. Technologically, the market is segmented into remote-controlled gun systems, close-in weapon systems (CIWS), and others. By payload type, remote weapon station is divided into machine gun, grenade launcher, and non-lethal weapons. The end-users of the remote weapon station includes the army, marine, air force, and the homeland security. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The leading global remote weapon station market players involved in thedesigning, developing, manufacturing, and servicing of remote weapon stations are Kongsberg Defence Systems, Kollmorgen, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Land and C4I Ltd., MERRILL, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Moog Inc., and Leonardo S.p.A..

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global remote weapon station market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the remote weapon station market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global remote weapon stationindustry manufacturer share of participants

