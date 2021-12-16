Automotive Smart Display Market Size, Status and Future Outlook 2028 | Automotive LLP, Pioneer Corporation

Automotive Smart Display Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart display device is a battery-powered, wireless touch-screen LCD monitor ranging from 3 -inch to 15-inch devised by Microsoft and developed in 2002. It was first sold by ViewSonic in early 2003. It is used for web-surfing and other activities, which require very little or no keyboard activity.

Increase in demand for connected vehicles and rise in demand for consumer electronics drive the global automotive smart display market. However, high cost of smart display and cyber security threat due to vehicle telematics impede the market growth. Furthermore, new entertainment and smart mirror applications offer a major opportunity for the EVC market.

The global automotive smart display market is segmented on the basis of display size, technology, and region. Based on display size, it is divided into 3-5, 6-10, and >10. The technologies included in the report are LCD, TFT-LCD, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global automotive smart display market is dominated by key players such as Continental AG, LG Display Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION., Panasonic Corporation, Magna International Inc., Automotive LLP, YAZAKI Corporation, Kyocera International, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, and Alpine Electronics.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

Continental AG

LG Display Co., Ltd.

DENSO CORPORATION.

Panasonic Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Automotive LLP

YAZAKI Corporation

Kyocera International, Inc

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics

