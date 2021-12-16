Leishmaniasis Treatment Market To Reach USD 237.7 Million by 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Introduction of new chemical entity in the field of therapeutics, increased R&D investments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Leishmaniasis Treatment market was valued at USD 124.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 237.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.40%. A disease outbreak takes place when a disease escalates by a higher number than expected in a region or during a season. An outbreak may occur in one community or even extend to several countries altogether. There was a time when people in all countries and on all continents remain chronically vulnerable to infectious diseases, known and unknown. Leishmaniasis was the neglected tropical disease (NTD) that has threatened the people worldwide as per the WHO. Leishmaniasis is a major complex of protozoal vector-borne diseases that affects both humans and animals. The disease is caused by different species of Leishmania, and it is manifested by three major clinical forms named as cutaneous, mucosal and visceral leishmaniasis. Leishmaniasis is transmitted by the bite of infected female sand flies. In each of these forms, infection ranges from causing no symptoms (asymptomatic infection) to severe, even life-threatening complications.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, only a small percentage of people infected by Leishmania parasites will go on to actually develop the disease. There is uneven global distribution of the disease often because of the various distribution pattern of the parasite, the vector and the reservoir host species. Efforts to increase visceral leishmaniasis surveillance, vector control, diagnosis, and treatment are making important progress all across the world. In 2012, WHO launched an action plan for reducing the impact of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), including visceral leishmaniasis. Leishmaniasis is seldom encountered in the United States.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2153

Leishmaniasis treatment market has huge untapped potential in different regions and extensive unexplored application in the field of healthcare and therapeutics. Early case detection and treatment are the most important control measures for leishmaniasis. The treatment reduces or eliminates parasite loads, and this, in turn, reduces transmission of the parasite further. Thus surveillance and control are directly linked. Moreover, the migration pattern of the population from one place to another for the purposes such as medical tourism positively supports the market growth. The availability of treatment options are attracting government’s attention to invest in it. Over the period of time, the R&D investment and funding from agencies have significantly increased. The main limitations to treatment are high cost and the relatively long treatment period. In difficult situations such as epidemics and highly endemic areas, vector control is also used. It consists of house spraying or the use of insecticide-impregnated bed nets. Treating leishmaniasis is difficult, as it depends on several factors, the existence of several parasitic forms of Leishmania, including the form of the disease, other co-existing infections, environmental conditions of different regions, the parasitic species, and geographic location. Furthermore, the overall treatment responses differ by region and hinders the wide spread adoption of the treatment. Moreover, this could possibly be one of the major restraints for the leishmaniasis treatment market during the forecast period.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Sanofi S.A., Sequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Paladin Labs Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gland Pharma Limited, Gilead Life sciences and Lifecare Innovations Private Limited.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Leishmaniasis Treatment market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/leishmaniasis-treatment-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Introduction of new chemical entity will drive the leishmaniasis treatment market. According to the data of Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), in 2017 two new chemical entities labelledDNDI-6148 and DNDI-0690 are introduced into the preclinical development stage to treat visceral and cutaneous leishmaniasis in 2016. Immunomodulator- CpG-D35, is also in a pre-clinical development stage, which would further be used as an adjunct along with main drug therapy to treat cutaneous leishmaniasis. These technical advances have the potential to transform new treatment therapy in upcoming future, in turn driving the growth of leishmaniasis treatment market during the forecast period.

• In the pathological testing segment, serological testing is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period due to the global rise in the infectious disease outbreaks including include Leishmaniasis in developing nations. The outbreak of epidemic disease due to the malnutrition, population displacement, poor housing, a weak immune system and lack of financial resources are responsible for the market growth across the globe.

• Visceral Leishmaniasis holds the CAGR of 9.2% which is highest in the disease segment of leishmaniasis treatment market. According to the data of WHO, an estimated 50 000 to 90 000 new cases of Visceral Leishmaniasis occur worldwide each year out of which only an estimated 25–45% are reported to WHO. In 2017, more than 95% of new cases were reported to WHO which mainly occurred in 10 countries Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nepal, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan

• Europe is the second largest regional segment with the market share of 28.4% in 2018, due to the increased awareness of availability of different therapies and drugs for the treatment and rising awareness about innovations and advancements in Leishmaniasis treatment in pharmaceutical molecules, coupled with increasing incidences of target diseases across the world

• North America is expected to account for the largest market share of 2% of the Leishmaniasis treatment market, owing it to the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle, high number of target diseases, rise in number of product approval by FDA, ongoing clinical trials, and favorable government regulations scenario contributing to the development of healthcare and therapeutics

• Visceral Leishmaniasis is expected to have the largest market share of 46.8% during the forecast period. According to the WHO, Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is the world’s second-deadliest parasitic disease, after malaria. Key market players are collaborating with several government and private agencies to rise for the cause. For instance, Gilead is donating 445,000 vials of AmBisome to the World Health Organization over 5 years which is a leading brand being used for the treatment of leishmaniasis.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2153

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Leishmaniasis Treatment market on the basis of Disease type, pathological tests, therapy type, end use and region:

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Cutaneous Leishmaniasis

o Diffuse Cutaneous Leishmaniasis

o Mucocutaneous Leishmaniais

• Mucosal Leishmaniasis

• Visceral Leishmaniasis

Pathological tests (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• By Serological Tests

o Direct Agglutination Test

o Indirect Immunofluorescent Antibody test (IFAT)

o Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

o Others

• Parasitological Evaluation

o Punch Biopsy

o Bone Marrow Biopsy

o Others

• DNA- Based Methods

o Nucleic Acid Hybridization

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Immunological Methods

• Others

Therapy type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• By Drug Therapy

o Pentavalent Antimonials

 Sodium Stibogluconate

 SSG Meglumine antimoniate

o Antifungal

o Antibiotics

 Amphotericin B

 Liposomal amphotericin B

 Miltefosine

 Paromomycin

 Pentamidine

o By Non-Drug Therapy

 Cauterization

 Surgical Excision

 Cryotherapy

End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratory

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Leishmaniasis Treatment market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2153

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Facial Implants Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/08/26/1906601/0/en/Facial-Implants-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-55-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Medical Processing Seals Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/05/1911803/0/en/Medical-Processing-Seals-Films-Market-To-Reach-USD-2-02-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/16/1916045/0/en/Healthcare-Adhesive-Tapes-Market-To-Reach-USD-43-00-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Parenteral Nutrition Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/15/1929504/0/en/Parenteral-Nutrition-Market-To-Reach-USD-8-29-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

