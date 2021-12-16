American Soundbar Launches Holiday Toy Drive

One of the nation’s best in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars is giving back in a major way.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an adage that says, “it’s better to give than to receive.” Thanks to the launch of American SoundBar® Holiday Toy Drive, this holiday season will be much brighter for kids at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

“This is our second annual holiday party – during our first holiday party we donated to Toys for Tots, but this year we wanted to support a local hospital or company and we chose CHOP,” said Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar.

CHOP is the nation's first hospital devoted exclusively to the care of children. Since its start in 1855, CHOP has been the birthplace for countless breakthroughs and dramatic firsts in pediatric medicine.

Built on a foundation of delivering safe, high-quality, family-centered care, the hospital has fostered medical discoveries and innovations that have improved pediatric healthcare and saved countless children’s lives. Today, families facing complex conditions come to CHOP from all over the world, and its compassionate care and innovation has repeatedly earned the hospital a spot on the U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of the nation's best children's hospitals.

Regarding the toy drive, American SoundBar CEO Armando Molina said the goal is to collect $3,000, which will provide 150 gifts to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

“The toy drive is virtual, which makes it easier for people to donate rather than physically buy a toy in the stores,” Molina said.

Molina explained that its Holiday Toy Drive will help us make the holidays special for children through a tax-deductible donation in support of the Child Life, Education and Creative Arts Therapy team at CHOP.

This special team provides care and support year-round to children and families in the hospital. With thousands of children visiting CHOP every year, the Child Life team has an ongoing need for toys, craft supplies, books, video games and movies.

In the absence of an in-person toy drive this year, the Child Life Department is depending on donations to provide holiday gifts to the many children spending the season in the hospital.

For more information, please visit https://americansoundbar.com/blogs/news.

###

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

Contact Details:

200 N 1st Street

Suite B2

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

United States