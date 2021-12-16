HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Trends, Leading Players, Production And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size – USD 1.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market report HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market uses qualitative and quantitative research techniques to showcase competitive landscape for the forecast period, 2028 . The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.51 Billion at a steady CAGR of 34.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing requirement for new generation of highly accurate and realistic digital map solutions and software. The ability of HD maps to determine the exact position of a vehicle in real-time with the help of analyzed data from multiple sources such as vehicle sensors, LiDAR, onboard cameras, satellite imagery, and GPS is driving demand for and deployment of HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturer.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

HD mapping technology allows a driverless vehicle to localize itself with high precision by mapping its exact location with respect to the surrounding environment. The technology enables autonomous vehicles to overcome sensing limitations by providing information beyond the range of the camera, LiDAR, and radar, which is driving traction of and preference for HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers.

Companies profiled in the Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market :

NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Localization

Advertisement

Mapping

Update & Maintenance

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

