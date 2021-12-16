Blockchain AI Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain and AI have progressed into leading technologies that can power innovations in almost all industries. Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. Blockchain AI Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology .An increase in applications of supply chain management incorporated with blockchain AI technology and decline in the operational cost are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period .Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology. Blockchain AI is an enabler of data monetization, which is one of the primary driving factors for the market

Blockchain AI is complex in nature and is difficult to manage as well as implement. It requires specific skill sets to develop the technology, which can also restrain the market. They are being used together to enhance everything from healthcare record sharing to food supply chain logistics and financial security.They help in building and organizing massive databases, performing tasks in less time, and strengthening cyber security. The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market . Blockchain AI is an enabler of data monetization, which is one of the primary driving factors for the market.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. A growing adoption of cloud-based security by the companies will provide growth opportunity to the market. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. The Blockchain AI is witnessing an increased adoption among enterprises. A growing adoption of cloud-based security by the companies will provide growth opportunity to the market.

Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Other

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Blockchain AI Market:

The global Blockchain AI market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Blockchain AI business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Global Blockchain AI Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Blockchain AI market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Blockchain AI market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain AI market size

2.2 Latest Blockchain AI market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Blockchain AI market key players

3.2 Global Blockchain AI size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Blockchain AI market

Key Coverage of report:

Market share valuations of the segments on a country and global level.

Market share analysis of the major market players.

Opportunities and growth prospects for the new market entrants.

Market forecast for all the segments, sub-segments of the market.

Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, investment opportunities, and approvals)

Strategic endorsements in the key business segments on the basis of market valuations.

Competitive landscape mapping of the key development patterns.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial details, and recent developments.

Latest supply chain trends and technological advancements.

