New Market Man Died As A Result Of Natural Causes

December 15, 2021

             Taylor County, Iowa - On the afternoon of December 13, 2021 the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was requested to conduct a welfare check at 205 Main St. in New Market, Iowa.  Upon arrival, deputies made entry to the residence and located Kevin Woldruff (age 70) deceased inside his home.  Since this was an unattended death, Woldruff was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.  Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation.   

On December 15, 2021 the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death.  The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that Woldruff died as a result of natural causes.

