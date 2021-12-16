The Band Famous Announces Two Free Premieres! The Matrix: Because, and the official music video for radio hit “Because”
As heard on international radio in the United Kingdom, France, and China!USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (YouTube, Everywhere, Two New Releases: 12/18/2021 & 12/21/2021) – The Band Famous, an openly queer, poly, married couple and technology-saavy "real life Trinity and Neo" music duo, software, and enterprise, has announced two brand new Band Famous Productions: The Matrix: Because, starring and co-produced by Jayson Reyes, co-starring Andrew Emilio, Ashley Gamez, and Mariah Nazario, and directed by Jacob Alexander Figueroa, is a Matrix Fan Made Film by The Band Famous.
The song “Because” was actually composed, written, recorded and produced entirely by The Band Famous co-founder and co-producer, Jacob Alexander Figueroa, aka Zander, while the duo was living in New York City in Upper Manhattan near Fort Tryon Park. He stayed up all night producing it, and when the second half of The Band Famous - Mary Norell Jackson aka Norell - awoke, Zander told her, “here, sing these lyrics”. Norell happily obliged contributing vocals to what would go on to be one of their most worldwide-known tracks.
At the release of their 2nd EP Awakening on Bandcamp, Zander and Norell were thrilled that it was picked up by 6 Towns Radio and radio DJ Simon Edwards. He enjoyed the closing track “Because” and played it alongside musical groups like Sonic Youth on his Loose Cannon with Simon Edwards show on June 29th, 2020. 6 Towns Radio is broadcast to Stoke-on-Trent, Newcastle, and Kidsgrove in the United Kingdom. This was the first time the band had been played on the radio airwaves in the UK, a dream come true for them!
Then, one year later, exactly one day after Zander’s birthday, on August 2nd the entire radio show was played again. As if they weren’t delighted enough, they went on to hear their music was being played in several countries for consecutive days in a row! On August 3rd, Fasching Web Radio in France aired the show featuring The Band Famous, Sonic Youth, and more great artists. On August 4th, the entire show archive was picked up and aired on Radio Lantau, the number one radio station in Hong Kong, China! Riding Cloud Nine, they didn’t know they could get even higher, and then on August 7th and August 9th, another radio station in the United Kingdom, Radio Wigwam, broadcast to Cardiff, UK, played the entire radio show that features “Because” by The Band Famous.
The inspiration and fuel to keep going that these blessings provided to the music duo cannot be overstated. The pair has overcome more hardships than the average American. As discussed in interviews with VoyageLA, Medium, and more - including on their own website at https://bandfamous.com/venue, they had to overcome many obstacles. From toxic and abusive family, to jealous and sabotaging frenemies, to identity theft, and other thefts they suffered, to living in a 4 door sedan as a young married entrepreneurial couple for 2.5 years to recover from some of the above setbacks and struggles. Norell wrote “Emotional Scatter”, a popular trip hop track by the duo, while they were still living in the car together as a personal anthem to keep going and to keep fighting the good fight.
In doing so, by surviving and persevering through the hardships they endured, they were able to not only help themselves with the realization of some of their dreams, but they were able to help make many dreams come true for fellow creatives. They hosted, produced, and sometimes performed many benefit concerts and even a two-fold benefit music festival in the time frame from January 2019 to January 2020. They helped raise awareness and proceeds for charities and causes like American Heart Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, My Friend’s Place, and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, in which Norell and Zander personally drove and delivered two huge boxes of food and a check with the donations they raised. They gave many artists and performers their first ever show in Los Angeles, and since covid hit, for many of them it might be the last live concert for a while.
Sadly, as covid hurt many small businesses, Norell and Zander knew it wasn’t realistic to try and remain open with their live/work space/independent music venue. They live streamed one more benefit festival for Los Angeles Animal Services and LGBT Center. The group has been inspired to do more animal rescue and since they had no choice but to close their venue, they bought 41 acres off grid in Arizona in February of 2021 and began adapting to a homestead lifestyle. Now they have many animals, including a Doberman puppy, bunnies, several ducks and chickens. With the move from LA to off grid in AZ, it has taken some time to get setup. The couple is even in the process of going fully solar!
The song “Because” was birthed in New York City, the music video and feature production both filmed in Los Angeles at various locations including The Band Famous venue, then completed and edited by Norell to Zander's vision, finalized off grid in Arizona.
The Matrix: Because is a Fan Made Film. Zander and Norell have both been massively influenced and inspired by what they call one of the greatest movie franchises of all time. It greatly influenced their thirst for technology and the duo was actually the first in the world to self-distribute and self-release their debut album in the form of an interactive app self-titled The Band Famous, first launched for iPhone in May of 2014. The two can literally say “they made the band famous”. A year later it was launched cross-platform for Android in November 2015!
The first production premiering this month, The Matrix: Because, premieres live on The Band Famous youtube channel on December 18th, 2021 at the following times:
8:30PM PST
9:30PM MST
10:30PM CST
11:30 PM EST
The second production, TBF - “Because” (The Band Famous Official Music Video), premieres live on December 21st, 2021 at the following times:
11:00PM PST
12:00AM MST
1:00AM CST
2:00AM EST
https://youtube.com/thebandfamoustm
Read the full press release here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BLAITLeTDO2FPu64iVQIdtIPMLU2ykhlnfCb0UfkLTM/edit?usp=sharing
Norell Figueroa
The Band Famous
+1 646-384-9890
info@bandfamous.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
The Matrix: Because