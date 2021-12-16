Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,480 in the last 365 days.

DOH News Release: Hawai‘i marks COVID vaccine anniversary

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) marks the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccinations in the islands by thanking the people of Hawai‘i, vaccination providers and everyone who has worked to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible around the state.

“COVID-19 vaccines are truly life-savers. And everything we learn about the Omicron variant tells us the vaccines are just as important today as they were when we administered the first shot one year ago,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

To date, 2,439,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hawai‘i. DOH estimates 73.2% of the state’s population has received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Hawai‘i has embraced the vaccines, but it is important for those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots. And with the introduction of the Omicron variant, it is very important for those who are eligible to get their booster shots as soon as possible,” Char said.

People at least 18 years old who completed their initial series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should a booster.

Those who are 16 and older who completed their initial series of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago can get a booster.

Those who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster.

“Booster shots are readily available and strongly encouraged,” Char said. “It appears holiday gatherings, the Omicron variant and loosened restrictions are fueling an increase in COVID cases. Vaccines, mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings will help us safely navigate the holiday season.”

Information on free testing and vaccines is available at https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

You just read:

DOH News Release: Hawai‘i marks COVID vaccine anniversary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.