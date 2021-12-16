NASCAR Driver Caesar Bacarella And Professional Surfer Sam Hammer Are The Latest Celebrities To Join Blazar Token
Celebrity NASCAR driver Caesar Bacarella and professional surfer Sam Hammer are the latest to join Blazar Token.
BLAZAR token offers full transparency and accountability on every level”UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being formally introduced to its founders and hearing about the company vision, Professional Surfer Sam Hammer along with NASCAR Race Car Driver and Team Owner Caesar Bacarella joined the #BlazarArmy as they call themselves. This group of Investors in #Blazar is ready to join them in changing the way the world saves for retirement.
It is a known fact that the pension system is falling apart, and will be out of money within a few years in some states. These states already are searching for the answer to this ongoing problem, but have continuously failed.
To tackle this massive problem, the Blazar Token, founded by John DeSalvo, a retired Police Lieutenant from NJ along with his partner, a United States Naval Officer, and former Walt Street stockbroker, who is currently employed by the Federal Government And currently serves in the capacity of an employee with The Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bureau serves the purpose of ensuring that banks, lenders, and other financial companies treat you, the general public, fairly.
The vast amount of experience these two bring in the Financial Sector is exactly what BLAZAR Token stands for and is out to protect. While being governmental employees, each has seen his share of watching the Pension system fail the same people it was sworn to protect.
Talking to the media, Mr. DeSalvo was quoted saying, “Knowing that the majority of the public is either misinformed or lacking education in the crypto sector, we have decided that we are going to slowly move money from the current pension system into a crypto-backed Pension supplement.
As the public becomes more acclimated and at ease with this new type of financial freedom, our goal would be to take over the Governmental Pension system in its entirety.”
Currently, BLAZAR is in the process of submitting an S-1 application to be classified as a securitized token with the SEC. Once that is completed and sent back for additional information BLAZAR Token, if approved, will be classified as a Pre-tax payroll deduction just as the former pension system was.
Blazar Token will also offer ACH withdrawal from one’s savings or checking accounts on a timely, repeated interval. This steady stream of consistent investment dollars coming in will ensure that the Crypto based pension has price stability and growth.
With a fixed supply of 100 Trillion tokens, BLAZAR will be able to guarantee demand remains at all times.
1% of every transaction will go back to the existing token Holders, while 4% is diverted back into the fund through liquidity, and the remaining 5% will go towards their marketing and advertising budget.
Both of the gentlemen involved in the development and implementation of the BLAZAR Token are proud Americans whose sole purpose is to guarantee the financial freedom in retirement that was once promised to these individuals.
Each has served his country in public service and will continue to do so. Their reputation, and now the reputation of their fellow investors is one that should have investors feeling at ease and extremely confident with their future.
The BLAZAR Token will be available on the UNISWAP exchange initially and shortly after that, hoping to add some larger exchanges closer to home.
