First Vietnamese bank shakes hands with Alibaba.com

VIETNAM, December 16 -

Representatives of MSB and Alibaba.com at the signing ceremony. Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) announced yesterday that it has become the first Vietnamese lender to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Alibaba.com, a global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, to support importers and exporters in the new normal.

Accordingly, the deal with Alibaba.com helps MSB get closer to import-export enterprises and support business activities, while promoting the digitisation process, optimising costs, and better serving customers.

MSB will provide Alibaba.com customers with a list of products and services including: bank accounts, cards, Online Banking, savings, insurance and investment products.

In addition, businesses have the opportunity to receive several incentives from MSB exclusively for customers participating in the cooperation programme.

MSB Deputy General Director Nguyễn Thế Minh said that joining B2B e-commerce platforms will help importers and exporters directly approach customers around the world, thereby expanding the opportunity to access the global market.

According to data from Alibaba.com, during the pandemic period, the number of customers buying products on this platform increased by 100 per cent, the number of orders jumped by over 170 per cent, and the total transaction value rose by 125 per cent. — VNS