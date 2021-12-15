Submit Release
Ilham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels

AZERBAIJAN, December 15 - 15 december 2021, 16:18

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. President, I am very pleased to see you again.

I remember your visit to Azerbaijan with pleasure. That visit was of great importance for the development of our bilateral relations. I am glad that all the instructions we gave after that visit are being implemented and Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations are developing successfully. We are successfully cooperating in many areas. Of course, we are very interested in expanding these ties.

Of course, personal contacts create special conditions for achieving these goals. I am sure that today's meeting will be very productive and successful.

Today we will participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit together. We have a lot of work today.

X X X

President Volodymyr Zelensky:

- Indeed, we have a lot of work. Your Excellency, Mr. President, thank you for holding a separate meeting on the sidelines of the Summit. I also thank you for the continued political support for us from your country, for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

I have very good memories of our meeting in Azerbaijan two years ago. Azerbaijan is a very hospitable country. I take this opportunity to invite you to visit Ukraine. I was hoping that you would visit our country on the 30th anniversary of our independence, but I also understand that the situation in the world is difficult these days due to COVID. However, the 30th anniversary of independence is celebrated throughout the year – from August to August next year. Therefore, I do hope that you will have the opportunity to come to Ukraine and we will look forward to your visit.

X X X

The sides also touched upon the activities of the intergovernmental commission, mutual visits of business delegations, and exchanged views on the development of economic and trade relations, especially cooperation in the field of energy.

