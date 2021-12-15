Governor Abbott’s Texas Task Force On Concert Safety Holds Second In-Person Meeting In Bryan

TEXAS, December 15 - December 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety yesterday held their fourth meeting, and second in-person meeting, in Bryan. Hosted by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), public safety and industry experts, as well as expert contributors and local authorities, came together to discuss best practices for concert safety. The task force held their previous meeting at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington last week. The meeting included presentations by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, TEEX Director David Coatney, and TNT Security Solutions' CEO Travis Lacox. Following the presentations, the task force held a robust discussion that examined the need for a consistent mass gathering permit for Texas' 254 counties and the viability of a universal document. The task force decided that a designated member will speak to county judges this week about potential changes to current mass gathering permit systems. Additionally, the task force drew together a working set of reference texts that cover all aspects of public safety and best practices that apply to specific circumstances related to mass gatherings and concerts. The task force also discussed best practices for concert safety in a variety of situations and settings, including rural and urban settings. Finally, the task force continued developing recommendations related to guidance, education, outreach, and potential statutory changes. Governor Abbott launched the task force on November 10 in response to the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed 10 concertgoers and injured over 300. The task force is led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and consists of safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others. The task force will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.