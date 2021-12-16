Getting to Know the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation: Iglesia Ni Cristo's Latest Relief Efforts
How Iglesia Ni Cristo's Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Is Honoring The Church By Providing Worldwide AidTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these difficult times, Iglesia Ni Cristo members are committed to honoring their faith by helping people around the world, however they can. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation was created by Iglesia Ni Cristo to provide aid to people in need around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation (or lack thereof). Here, we'll take a look at some of the latest efforts of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation to provide relief around the world.
Canadian Relief Efforts
Iglesia Ni Cristo donated more than 10,000 pounds of food, as well as personal hygiene items, to people in need in several locations in Canada in 2021. Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expressed their gratitude to the Church for providing help to Canadians in need.
Blood Drive Aid
Many areas have experienced blood shortages that have left suffering people unable to get the blood that they need to heal. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation organized blood drives to help people who have been affected by blood shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iglesia Ni Cristo's Fight Against COVID-19
The Church has been hard at work helping people around the world fight the coronavirus. Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the Executive Minister of the Church of Christ, invited ministers around the world to join together and discuss the tragedy that was likely to come. Since the onset of the pandemic, the church has set up relief efforts, helping medical personnel carry patients through the testing, treatment, and recovery phases associated with living through COVID-19.
Washington, D.C. Care Packages
Members of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation worked to distribute school supplies and food to people in need in the Washington, D.C. area. 500 care packages were distributed to students and families during the Aid to Humanity event. Philippine Consul General Iric Arribas expressed his feelings of pride at seeing a predominantly Filipino Church working to spread kindness and aid to others, regardless of their nationality or religious affiliation.
The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation's Commitment to Helping Others
The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation was established in the Philippines in 2011 and became a formal organization in the United States in 2012. Over the past decade, the Foundation has worked to further Iglesia Ni Cristo's mission to help those in need.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here