DOH News Release: Hawai‘i marks COVID vaccine anniversary

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) marks the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccinations in the islands by thanking the people of Hawai‘i, vaccination providers and everyone who has worked to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible around the state.

“COVID-19 vaccines are truly life-savers. And everything we learn about the Omicron variant tells us the vaccines are just as important today as they were when we administered the first shot one year ago,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

To date, 2,439,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hawai‘i. DOH estimates 73.2% of the state’s population has received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Hawai‘i has embraced the vaccines, but it is important for those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots. And with the introduction of the Omicron variant, it is very important for those who are eligible to get their booster shots as soon as possible,” Char said.

People at least 18 years old who completed their initial series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should a booster.

Those who are 16 and older who completed their initial series of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago can get a booster.

Those who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster.

“Booster shots are readily available and strongly encouraged,” Char said. “It appears holiday gatherings, the Omicron variant and loosened restrictions are fueling an increase in COVID cases. Vaccines, mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings will help us safely navigate the holiday season.”

Information on free testing and vaccines is available at https://hawaiicovid19.com/.

