Antifragile Blockchain Fund, BoCG Ventures, Expands Board with Real Estate Industrialist & Sperry CEO: Sam Suzuki

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bothnia Consulting Group announces the appointment of Sam Suzuki to its Board of Directors. Suzuki, an experienced real estate finance and development executive, expands the fund’s depth to commercial real estate and fund expertise. He currently serves as the CEO/Founder of Sperry RE Capital LLC an affiliate of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates where he is responsible for managing the Capital Markets Group advisory service business.

Suzuki’s expertise includes real estate debt workouts, construction, hotel, retail, and multi-family development with over $1 billion in transactions. He is also the founder and CEO of SC Property development LLC, a developer for landowners, non-profits, and financial institutions. Prior accomplishments include the founding of Vintage Group, LLC, a $500 million real estate development group specializing in real estate acquisition for value-add investments and multi-family residential development. NYARM and ABO twice awarded Vintage with “Best Management Company” in 2003 and 2005.

In November, BoCG announced Richard Walden, a prominent humanitarian and att​​orney, to its Board of Directors. The appointment of Sam Suzuki highlights the company’s strategy to add multi-faceted operators to its board and signals their adoption of antifragile blockchain ethos. “We are thrilled to add Sam to the BoCG board. We are on a mission to retain world-class expertise to guide our team to execute our near-term venture projects, as well our long term antifragile fund development goals.'' - Lyon Kassab, Managing Partner

“I have been a student of real estate my entire life. We are currently at a moment in time where technology advancements, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, are creating opportunities in century-old industries. The BoCG team is at the forefront of this innovation and I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work in expanding our collaborations into building future trends.” - Sam Suzuki

In addition to BoCG, Suzuki currently serves on the Board for FIABCI NYC, and Committee Chairman for FIABCI USA Commercial Division. He is a Mentor for ICSC Foundation for college students and a member of LAI the Land Economic Society. He holds a master’s degree in Finance from Liberty University, a BBA in Finance from Pace University and is a Doctoral candidate in Business Administration, Real Estate Development at Liberty University.

