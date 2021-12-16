Submit Release
ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory: No closures scheduled (Dec. 17-20) - Phoenix area

WeekendFreewayMapADOTdec1521noClosuresB.jpgPHOENIX – No construction closures are scheduled on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 17-20), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to focus on safety during the holiday travel season. Please buckle up, obey speed limits, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.

No freeway closures are scheduled over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends as well. 

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

