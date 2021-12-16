ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory: No closures scheduled (Dec. 17-20) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – No construction closures are scheduled on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Dec. 17-20), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to focus on safety during the holiday travel season. Please buckle up, obey speed limits, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.

No freeway closures are scheduled over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends as well.

