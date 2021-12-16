Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,435 in the last 365 days.

Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of eastbound I-94 in Detroit this weekend

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Cadillac Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit.   - Setting beams on the new overpass requires closing eastbound I-94 from I-75 to Conner Avenue starting Friday night. - Eastbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

DETROIT, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing eastbound I-94 from I-75 to Conner Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Eastbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.    

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), and eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday from I-96 to French Road and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.   

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.    

You just read:

Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of eastbound I-94 in Detroit this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.