Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of eastbound I-94 in Detroit this weekend

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288Transportation

DETROIT, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing eastbound I-94 from I-75 to Conner Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Eastbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), and eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday from I-96 to French Road and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.