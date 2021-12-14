Submit Release
$1 toll increase on Bay Area bridges leads to CA Supreme Court lawsuit

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association filed the suit alleging the bridge toll may be considered a “tax,” which would be in violation of Prop. 26. Government taxes require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and the related legislation only received a 54% majority.

