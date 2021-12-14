Submit Release
State Bar Taps Sacramento Mayor to Help With Troubled Nonlawyer Licensing Proposal

Darrell Steinberg, a former Hanson Bridgett attorney and the current mayor of Sacramento, said his work for the bar will help shape a paraprofessional program “to assist in criminal record clearing for people, assist people with housing conflicts, and also those dealing with debt repayment issues.”

