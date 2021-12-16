Traffic Fatality: 900 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 7:02 pm, the operator of a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing the street from east to west, outside of a marked crosswalk. operator of the Volkswagen Jetta struck the victim, then immediately came to a stop and remained on scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Barry Taylor, of Oxon Hill, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.