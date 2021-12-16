Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3900 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:44 am, the suspects approached the victim, from behind, at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and then assaulted the victim. The suspects then snatched property from the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle is described as a silver Infiniti with tinted windows.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW_Pcg0E9YM

Anyone who can identify these individuals/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.