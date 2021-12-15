Burgum statement on retirement of Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner

BISMARCK, N.D. (DECEMBER 15, 2021) – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement in response to North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner announcing his retirement next year after 30 years in the Legislature.

“Today we offer our deepest gratitude to Senator Rich Wardner for his more than three decades of service to the people of District 37 in Dickinson and his 10 years as Senate majority leader. Senator Wardner continues to demonstrate the qualities of a true statesman who fights for the betterment of all North Dakotans. Wardner is and has been a servant leader within both chambers and also an educator and passionate coach. His dedication to improving infrastructure, especially during the Bakken boom, supporting K-12 career academies, higher education and tribal partnerships, and advocating for those working for the state will have a positive impact for generations to come,” said Burgum.

“Kathryn and I also would like to express our gratitude to Senator Wardner and Kayleen, his wife of over 50 years, for their ongoing work on addiction and recovery. We wish him well and hope he can spend time with family and work in the garden, one of his favorite hobbies. As a coach, he knows it’s never over until it’s over, and we look forward to working in partnership with him to advance important initiatives throughout 2022.”