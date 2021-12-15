Governor Phil Scott Appoints Larry Labor to Vermont House of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Larry Labor, Republican, to fill the Orleans-1 House District vacancy. Labor replaces former Representative Lynn Batchelor (R-Derby) who resigned in October.

“Larry has demonstrated a commitment to public service and the people of Orleans County through his years serving on the Morgan select board, the State Board of Pharmacy and more,” said Governor Scott. “He has expressed a commitment to environmental stewardship and making Vermont more affordable, and I’m confident he will serve the people of his district with care.”

Labor spent much of his career as the director of pharmacy and vice president of professional services at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont. He has served on the Morgan select board since 2009 and previously served as chair of the State Board of Pharmacy. He was appointed to the NEK broadband initiative representing Morgan.

“I am most grateful to have the opportunity to serve our residents in this new capacity, and I want to thank Governor Scott for choosing me from the list of candidates,” said Labor. “I also want to thank all that have supported me in the past and look forward to working on your behalf.”

Keeping with tradition, because former Representative Batchelor served as a Republican, Governor Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates submitted by the local Republican committee.

