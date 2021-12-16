Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,575 in the last 365 days.

Nashville Builder Steps Out Of Comfort Zone With Peace And Harmony Holiday Video

Nashville home builder holiday video card.

Missing friends and colleagues during COVID, Nashville builder Castle Homes delivers peace, harmony and a smile with their holiday video. (Photo by Geinger Hill)

Missing Colleagues During COVID-19, Video Song Delivers A Smile, Peace And Harmony

After missing so many people for the almost two years during COVID, the holiday video was our fun way to engage and hopefully bring a little holiday cheer, unity and smile or two.”
— Alan Looney
NASHVILLE, TN, USA , December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville builder Castle Homes has taken clever approach to the traditional holiday card giving “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing” their own special twist and sharing a little peace and harmony video. Shot on a Cumberland River build site, actually no dubbing was used and the choreography is all their own!

Led in song by Castle Homes Vice President/Designer Heather Looney, she is joined by her husband, Alan Looney, company founder/president, and their very talented building and design staff. "We have sent our clients, colleagues and friends a traditional card for many years. After missing so many people for the almost two years during COVID-19, this was our fun way to engage and hopefully bring a little holiday cheer, unity and smile or two," Alan Looney said.

Castle Homes has been building in the Middle Tennessee area for almost three decades including the Southern Living Idea House, Nashville Symphony Show House and the House Beautiful magazine show house. More info at Castle Homes.

Alan Looney
Castle Homes
+1 615-533-0777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Nashville Builder Steps Out Of Comfort Zone With Peace And Harmony Holiday Video

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.