Nashville Builder Steps Out Of Comfort Zone With Peace And Harmony Holiday Video
Missing Colleagues During COVID-19, Video Song Delivers A Smile, Peace And Harmony
After missing so many people for the almost two years during COVID, the holiday video was our fun way to engage and hopefully bring a little holiday cheer, unity and smile or two.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA , December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville builder Castle Homes has taken clever approach to the traditional holiday card giving “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing” their own special twist and sharing a little peace and harmony video. Shot on a Cumberland River build site, actually no dubbing was used and the choreography is all their own!
— Alan Looney
Led in song by Castle Homes Vice President/Designer Heather Looney, she is joined by her husband, Alan Looney, company founder/president, and their very talented building and design staff. "We have sent our clients, colleagues and friends a traditional card for many years. After missing so many people for the almost two years during COVID-19, this was our fun way to engage and hopefully bring a little holiday cheer, unity and smile or two," Alan Looney said.
Castle Homes has been building in the Middle Tennessee area for almost three decades including the Southern Living Idea House, Nashville Symphony Show House and the House Beautiful magazine show house. More info at Castle Homes.
