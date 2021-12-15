PennDOT to Begin Second Phase to Improve Travel and Safety on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, December 27, on the second phase to improve travel and safety on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia just south of Roberts Avenue to Barnes Street within the East Falls and Wissahickon communities.

Under this contract, PennDOT's contractor will perform construction to upgrade traffic signals, redesign the highway infrastructure, improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists, and address speeding along this 1.6-mile section of Henry Avenue.

New and upgraded traffic signals will be installed at the following intersections: Abbotsford Avenue; the Medical College driveway; Queen Lane; Midvale Avenue; Coulter Street; Schoolhouse Lane; and the Jefferson University driveway.

Additional enhancements include new signing and roadway design features through pavement markings; milling and resurfacing; median widening; and guiderail replacements.

To improve traffic safety, a southbound left turn lane will be added at the Midvale Avenue intersection, and the traffic island at Warden Drive will be enlarged. In addition, vegetative raised center medians will be added south of Abbotsford Avenue, south of the Medical College driveway, and north of Schoolhouse Lane, as well as concrete raised center medians at the Medical College driveway, Queen Lane, and Coulter Street.

To enhance pedestrian and bicyclist mobility, the contract includes the construction of a shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path along the east side of Henry Avenue from Schoolhouse Lane to Walnut Lane.

Other safety enhancements include installing bump-outs, sidewalks, and ADA ramps at the following intersections: Roberts Avenue; Abbotsford Avenue; Medical College driveway; Indian Queen Lane; Bowman Street; Ainslie Street; Tilden Street; Queen Lane; Penn Street; Midvale Avenue; Coulter Street; Warden Drive; Schoolhouse Lane; and the Jefferson University driveway.

The project will also feature additional speed calming measures such as median deflection; high friction surface treatment; orange placards attached to speed limit signs; 35 mph pavement markings; and hidden driveway signs.

This transportation project will also address storm water management through storm drainage; water facility relocation; and green stormwater infrastructure.

PennDOT will maintain traffic on Henry Avenue during construction by utilizing long- term lane shifts and short-term single-lane closures.

Beginning Monday, December 27, southbound Henry Avenue motorists will encounter periodic alternating lane closures between Roberts Avenue and Barnes Street for inlet, piping, curb, sidewalk, and bump-out installation. The periodic lane closures will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through November 2022.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

A.P. Construction, Inc. of Blackwood, New Jersey is the general contractor on the $12.6 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in late 2023. More information on this project and on the first phase, which began in March 2021, is available at www.Penndot.gov/HenryAvePhilly.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

