The Roses Coaching Launches a Bold Approach to Help Reduce Comorbidities in the US

Some comorbidities can be improved with changes in habits and lifestyle. The Roses Coaching is launching a bold initiative to help improve lives in 2022.

Habits are what we do MOST of the time, almost automatically, almost without exercising willpower or conscious thought.” — Ed Rosenberg

The CDC Says that Comorbidities Present in 94% of Covid Deaths (https://www.westernjournal.com/cdc-now-says-94-covid-deaths-underlying-condition/)

The Roses Coaching in Louisville, KY, Dec. 17, 2021: is releasing new Video Courses that focus on helping people with their beginning of the year commitments to be better, do better, feel better, and live longer in 2022 and beyond. Some comorbidities can be improved with lifestyle changes. The Roses Coaching is intensely interested in eradicating comorbidities where they can.

New Years’ Resolutions will be made by 74.2% of adult Americans. (https://nypost.com/2018/12/21/new-years-resolutions-last-exactly-this-long/) Unfortunately, The lifespan of these “determined commitments” will only last twelve days, no matter how well-intended. (https://www.finder.com/new-years-resolution-statistics) One of the underlying problems is that these sincere people have not been trained in how to develop and maintain habits. They get discouraged and give up. The Roses Coaching intends to coach and train them to learn the tools and steps necessary to see their goals reached.

Ed and Monica Rosenberg of The Roses Coaching have Video Courses and Workbooks that address these issues. They developed the 3D Method of Coaching which focuses on:

• Discovering Creativity

• Developing Habits

• Deploying Mission

Developing Habits is a foundational piece that will enable all the other elements to be structurally sound. Habits foster the self-discipline that is necessary for the Mission to be carried out. In this instance, the New Year’s Resolution is the Mission that needs to be accomplished.

There are Video Courses available that are self-paced via the website. Each course has a workbook and worksheets to complete as videos are watched online. There is also online coaching available for individuals and groups via Zoom. Currently, The Roses Coaching has fourteen books and workbooks available. The Video Course Workbooks can be purchased on The Roses Coaching website.

Ed and Monica are Certified Coaches, Speakers, and Trainers who have 50 years of experience combined. They are doing what they both love to do; coach, write, learn, teach, train, and as they watch lives be forever changed. Find out more about Ed and Monica at www.therosescoaching.com

