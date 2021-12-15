Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/yKzBHewunOk

Anyone who can identify this individual/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.