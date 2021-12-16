Journalists to discover new tech for work, home & play at ShowStoppers press event during CES 2022

ShowStoppers logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journalists will discover new tech for work, home and play at ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event scheduled for 5 Jan. 2022 during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

Stern, https://sternpinball.com/, will change the game of pinball as we know it. Boogie Board, https://myboogieboard.com, will push the envelope with new analog writing technology that supports efficiency and wellbeing. Sleep sensing earbuds from Kokoon, https://kokoon.io, will help wearers sleep easier and deeper. Vasco Electronics, https://www.vasco-electronics.com, will show an AI-based, award winning electronic translator.

ViewSonic, https://www.viewsonic.com, will show new monitors and projectors for gaming, home entertainment and professional content creators, including the first reveal of the flagship ELITE XG321UG 32-inch, 4K gaming monitor.

The press event organizes product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.