Habib Chharawala Answers Your Questions: What Is Mechanical Therapy?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechanical Therapy, which is also known as "mechanical diagnosis and treatment" or MDT, is a patient-friendly tool for treating problems with bones and joints. About 15 percent of bone and joint problems result from autoimmune disease, infections, and cancer. But the overwhelming majority of orthopedic issues, mechanical therapist Habib Chharawala of Bruggemeyer's Osteopathic Practice says, can be treated with mechanical therapy.
Mechanical therapy assesses orthopaedic issues from the resting position of a joint or soft tissue. Sprains, strains, abnormal tightness, and scar tissue constrain problem areas. When this happens, moving in one direction will increase pain, and moving in the opposite direction will relieve it. Since mechanical force was part of the problem, mechanical force is also part of the solution. The mechanical therapist devises a plan to relieve the constraints that force a joint or tissue into abnormal motion to relieve pain and restore flexibility and range of motion.
Habib Chharawala on the Kinds of Conditions That Can Be Treated with Mechanical Therapy
Mechanical therapy is a reliable process for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of all kinds of orthopaedic problems caused by physical trauma. Mechanical therapy can be applied to back pain, neck pain, and pain in the extremities (ankle, knee, shoulder, and so on) as well as to the pain and immobility caused by degenerative arthritis, muscle spasms, degenerative disc disease, sacroiliac joint pain, and sciatica.
Frequently Asked Questions About Mechanical Therapy
Q. Can mechanical therapy relieve problems with the spine?
A. Mechanical therapy can be used to treat both the spine and the extremities.
Q. Are there any reliable signs that I could benefit from mechanical therapy?
A. Mechanical therapy has concepts called centralisation and peripheralization. When pain centralises, moving to the middle of the body, it is getting better. When pain peripheral uses, moving to the extremities of the body, it is getting worse. If you have leg pain that becomes back pain, you are getting better. But if you have back pain that becomes leg pain, you are getting worse and you may benefit from mechanical therapy.
Q. Can mechanical therapy help me achieve my physical fitness goals?
A. Your mechanical therapist can help you avoid exercises that are not appropriate for you. This reduces the risk of injury so you make steady progress toward getting into better shape or exercising for weight control.
Q. What is a lumbar roll?
A. Mechanical therapists around the world use a soft cylinder wrapped with cloth to support good sitting posture. The lumbar roll supports the small of the back to make maintaining good sitting posture easy.
There is also a night roll for relieving back pain while sleeping.
Q. What are the goals of a mechanical therapist like Mr. Chharawala of Bruggemeyer's Osteopathic Practice seeks to accomplish during a mechanical therapy session?
A. Mr. Chharawala uses the principles of mechanical therapy to:
Accurately understand the patient's behaviour and presentation to diagnose their symptoms.
Determine the most expeditious and effective treatment plan.
Eliminate painful symptoms and restore full range of motion and joint function.
Educate the patient of methods of self-treatment to prevent future injuries.
Inform the patient if a referral to a medical practitioner is needed.
Mechanical Therapist Habib Chharawala has been serving patients at Bruggemeyer's Osteopathic Practice, 124 Dalberg Rd, London SW2 1AP, United Kingdom for over 27 years. Request an appointment by ringing 0207 2746182
