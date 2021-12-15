Submit Release
State of Tennessee Announces Pay for Performance Rewards

Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Tennessee Department of Human Resources (DOHR) announced one-time, cash bonuses to reward state employee performance over the past year.

Employees who received a performance rating of Meets Expectations, Exceeds Expectations, or Exceptional for the 2020-2021 performance cycle will receive a one-time bonus of 1.5, 2.5, or 4 percent, respectively, in January 2022.

The Pay for Performance (P4P) program incentivizes and rewards state employees for achieving individual performance goals and agency objectives. After suspending the program in 2020 due to the economic effects of COVID-19, the program was reinstated in May 2021.

“Pay for Performance is an important investment to recognize employee results and commitment to serving Tennessee citizens,” DOHR Commissioner Juan Williams said. “The program is key to employee engagement and higher performance, as well as the recruitment and retention of new talent.”

State employee questions regarding 2021 P4P rewards may be submitted to DOHR at Performance.Pay@tn.gov  or Performance.Management@tn.gov.

