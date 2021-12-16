OGARAJETS Welcomes Industry Veteran with Extensive Engagement/Closing Expertise.
Global aircraft acquisitions and sales firm makes key transaction management hire.ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the hiring of Engagement & Closing Specialist Kathy Boland. Experienced in all aspects of aircraft transactions, Boland will play a vital role in ensuring that OGARAJETS clients receive assistance and services that meet the company’s high standards.
“Kathy will tell you, ‘If it has wings and an engine, I’ve delivered it!’ And the clients she has assisted will tell you she’s provided them with exceptional service every step of the way,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO at OGARAJETS. “Her combination of extensive knowledge of aircraft transactions and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction is remarkable, and we’re thrilled to have her join our team.”
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Boland trained as a paralegal specializing in civil litigation before accepting a position with The Flying Tiger Line, the first scheduled cargo airline in the U.S. There, she was able to travel the world in the company’s freighter planes and developed an in-depth understanding of, and passion for, aviation. Subsequent roles with other leading aviation organizations involved all aspects of aircraft leasing, sales, and acquisitions.
