DOT News Release: DETOUR ON KAUMUALII HIGHWAY IN ELEELE FOR PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS INSTALLATION MONDAY NIGHT, DEC. 20

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists of a two-lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) at its intersection with Eleele Road and Waialo Road on Monday night, Dec. 20, as part of the Pedestrian Overpass Project in Eleele.

Work crews will be erecting the steel structure for the pedestrian bridge over Kaumualii Highway between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday night and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic will be detoured through the Eleele Shopping Center parking lot during these work hours.

All work is weather dependent. Motorists are advised to follow construction signage, work crew direction, and to drive with caution through the detour area. Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###